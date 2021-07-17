SG Americas Securities LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,897 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX opened at $12.87 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

