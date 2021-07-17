SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,060 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in TIM in the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TIM by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.62 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

