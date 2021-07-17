SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $499,272.47. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

