SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after acquiring an additional 162,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $72.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

