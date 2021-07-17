SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $272,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,925 shares of company stock worth $949,792 and have sold 22,900 shares worth $2,263,980. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.