Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

