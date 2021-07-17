Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of KIIIU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

