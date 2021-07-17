Shaolin Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,694 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

