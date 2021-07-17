Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $448,000 in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,739,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000.

TZPSU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

