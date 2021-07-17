Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQRU. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

