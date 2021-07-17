Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ DGNU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.