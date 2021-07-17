Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sharp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $3.95 on Friday. Sharp has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

