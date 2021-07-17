Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $553,370.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,842,069 shares of company stock valued at $170,140,064. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. 1,331,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a PE ratio of -87.09. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

