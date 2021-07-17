Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,575,427 shares.The stock last traded at $28.18 and had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 90.37.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.