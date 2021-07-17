Shopping (SPI) Price Reaches $27.80

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Shopping has a total market cap of $25.96 million and $547,058.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $27.80 or 0.00087680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00102848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00144007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,701.68 or 0.99967620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 933,674 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

