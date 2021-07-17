Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Declines By 69.2%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AHEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.
AHEXY stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
