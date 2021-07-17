Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Declines By 69.2%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

AHEXY stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

