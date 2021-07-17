Short Interest in AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Increases By 100.0%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AFC Ajax stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. AFC Ajax has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93.

About AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

