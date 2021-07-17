Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Rises By 47.1%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,720.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Affinity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

