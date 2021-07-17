Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Grows By 157.8%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 157.8% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARES stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. 450,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,965. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $65.65.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,541,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $14,924,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

