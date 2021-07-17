Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Drops By 69.0%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE BNY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
