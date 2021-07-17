Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Drops By 69.0%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BNY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

