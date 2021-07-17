Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Increases By 169.9%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the June 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,432.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,924,132 shares of company stock valued at $164,410,222.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 496,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74. California Resources has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

