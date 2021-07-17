Short Interest in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Grows By 140.9%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,400 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the June 15th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Governors Lane LP increased its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 257,633 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,410,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,983,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 222,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

CCAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 209,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

