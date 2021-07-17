Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Grows By 55.4%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the June 15th total of 727,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 57.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Clene alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $8.90 on Friday. Clene has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $17.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.