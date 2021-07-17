Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Declines By 61.4%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CBGPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CBGPY opened at $42.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

