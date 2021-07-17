Short Interest in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Declines By 22.7%

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

UFS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 801,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.39. Domtar has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

