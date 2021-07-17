Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Drops By 83.1%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 53,199 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

FGB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,755. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

