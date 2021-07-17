Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Expands By 64.5%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $10.00 on Friday. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $92.20 million, a PE ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

