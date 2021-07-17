Short Interest in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Decreases By 88.6%

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GENC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 115.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gencor Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

