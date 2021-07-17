Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Declines By 22.7%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GigaMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GigaMedia by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in GigaMedia by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GigaMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GigaMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 80,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,187. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 28.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

