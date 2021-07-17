Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Decreases By 23.0%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 1,518,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.
OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. 47,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45. Glencore has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.94.
Glencore Company Profile
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.