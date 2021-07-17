Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Decreases By 23.0%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 1,518,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. 47,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45. Glencore has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

