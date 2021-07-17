Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Declines By 85.9%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $131,415.60. Also, CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,945 shares of company stock valued at $580,190. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWBK opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.