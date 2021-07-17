Short Interest in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Rises By 143.4%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the June 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 295,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after buying an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 131,686 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after acquiring an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 400,650 shares during the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

