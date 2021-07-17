Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Expands By 72.5%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the June 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 138,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,628. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

