Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Grows By 137.4%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the June 15th total of 998,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.77 during trading hours on Friday. 1,823,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,716. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

