Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Grows By 75.0%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Kajima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kajima from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS KAJMY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087. Kajima has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58.

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

