Short Interest in KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Drops By 85.2%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTSF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of KPTSF stock remained flat at $$8.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

