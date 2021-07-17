Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Decreases By 58.0%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KHNGY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.
KHNGY stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 4,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
