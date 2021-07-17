Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Decreases By 58.0%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHNGY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

KHNGY stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 4,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

