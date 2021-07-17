Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Decreases By 80.5%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 291,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FSTR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 57,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $186.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth $269,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

