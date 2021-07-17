Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Declines By 83.6%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

NYSE:CAF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,019. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

