Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Grows By 120.0%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nihon Kohden stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

