Short Interest in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Decreases By 73.4%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ossen Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ossen Innovation stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.48. 36,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,577. Ossen Innovation has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

