Short Interest in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Decreases By 80.4%

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the June 15th total of 266,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PKBK stock remained flat at $$19.50 during trading on Friday. 18,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,745. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,167 shares of company stock worth $615,474. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 649.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 285,764 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 254,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

