Short Interest in Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) Decreases By 70.6%

Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of QMDT remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,136. Quick-Med Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
Quick-Med Technologies Company Profile
