Short Interest in Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) Decreases By 70.6%

Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of QMDT remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,136. Quick-Med Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Get Quick-Med Technologies alerts:

Quick-Med Technologies Company Profile

Quick-Med Technologies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary broad-based technologies in medical and consumer healthcare markets. It specializes in the research and development of biomedical products and devices for antibacterial applications. The company's core technologies include Novel Intrinsically Micro-Bonded Utility Substrate (NIMBUS), a family of advanced polymers with antimicrobial, hemostatic, and other properties for use in a range of applications; Stay Fresh, a chemical formulation for textiles with a durable antimicrobial agent effective against an array of bacteria; and MultiStat, a family of advanced patented methods and compounds effective in skin therapy applications.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Quick-Med Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quick-Med Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.