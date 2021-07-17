Short Interest in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Expands By 44.6%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTI traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 32,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,356. Sanara MedTech has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

