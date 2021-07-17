Short Interest in SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Declines By 62.5%

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SDTTU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the Initial Wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.