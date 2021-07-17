Short Interest in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Drops By 68.6%

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGAM. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGAM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,455. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

