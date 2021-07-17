Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Expands By 83.6%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the June 15th total of 255,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 513,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,598. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

