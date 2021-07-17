Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Declines By 75.7%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

