Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Grows By 70.0%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of The InterGroup stock remained flat at $$44.48 during trading on Friday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter. The InterGroup had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

