Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Increases By 150.0%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TSR stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a P/E ratio of -153.55 and a beta of 1.10. TSR has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $18.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $54,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $315,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

