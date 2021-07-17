Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Increases By 150.0%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TSR stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a P/E ratio of -153.55 and a beta of 1.10. TSR has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $18.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.